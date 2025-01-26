Haid’s 17 lead Central Connecticut past Chicago State 81-64

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Devin Haid scored 17 points and Central Connecticut beat Chicago State 81-64 on Sunday. Haid…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Devin Haid scored 17 points and Central Connecticut beat Chicago State 81-64 on Sunday.

Haid added seven rebounds for the Blue Devils (14-6, 5-2 Northeast Conference). Jordan Jones scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Darin Smith Jr. had 11 points and shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Cougars (2-20, 2-5) were led by Gabe Spinelli, who posted 13 points. Saxby Sunderland added 10 points and four assists for Chicago State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

