Haggerty and No. 19 Memphis host Tulane

Memphis Tigers (16-4, 6-1 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (11-9, 5-2 AAC) New Orleans; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Memphis Tigers (16-4, 6-1 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (11-9, 5-2 AAC)

New Orleans; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -6.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Memphis plays Tulane after PJ Haggerty scored 23 points in Memphis’ 100-77 victory over the UAB Blazers.

The Green Wave have gone 9-2 at home. Tulane ranks seventh in the AAC with 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Kaleb Banks averaging 7.2.

The Tigers are 6-1 in AAC play. Memphis is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Tulane’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Memphis gives up. Memphis scores 10.4 more points per game (79.0) than Tulane gives up to opponents (68.6).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banks is averaging 17.5 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Green Wave. Rowan Brumbaugh is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Dain Dainja is averaging 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.