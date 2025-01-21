Haffner and Evansville host UIC

UIC Flames (13-6, 5-3 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (6-13, 3-5 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UIC Flames (13-6, 5-3 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (6-13, 3-5 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville hosts UIC after Cameron Haffner scored 25 points in Evansville’s 85-82 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Purple Aces are 5-5 in home games. Evansville is 4-11 against opponents over .500.

The Flames are 5-3 in MVC play. UIC is the MVC leader with 35.0 rebounds per game led by Sasa Ciani averaging 9.2.

Evansville’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game UIC allows. UIC has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Evansville have averaged.

The Purple Aces and Flames meet Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haffner is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 13.2 points.

Ciani is averaging 11.8 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Flames.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 59.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Flames: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.