Haffner and Evansville host UIC

UIC Flames (13-6, 5-3 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (6-13, 3-5 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UIC Flames (13-6, 5-3 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (6-13, 3-5 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -4.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville hosts UIC after Cameron Haffner scored 25 points in Evansville’s 85-82 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Purple Aces have gone 5-5 at home. Evansville ranks eighth in the MVC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Tanner Cuff averaging 4.9.

The Flames are 5-3 against MVC opponents. UIC is the MVC leader with 35.0 rebounds per game led by Sasa Ciani averaging 9.2.

Evansville scores 64.3 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 73.8 UIC gives up. UIC averages 10.9 more points per game (80.5) than Evansville gives up (69.6).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tayshawn Comer is shooting 37.0% and averaging 13.7 points for the Purple Aces. Haffner is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Javon Jackson is averaging 13.2 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Flames. Tyem Freeman is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 59.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Flames: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.