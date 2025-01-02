Hackerott, UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros take on the SE Louisiana Lions

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-7, 1-1 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (8-3, 2-0 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-7, 1-1 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (8-3, 2-0 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kade Hackerott and UT Rio Grande Valley take on Alexius Horne and SE Louisiana in Southland play Thursday.

The Lions have gone 3-0 at home. SE Louisiana is second in the Southland with 38.7 points per game in the paint led by Cheyanne Daniels averaging 8.0.

The Vaqueros are 1-1 against conference opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley is eighth in the Southland scoring 63.8 points per game and is shooting 39.2%.

SE Louisiana’s average of 3.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 4.8 per game UT Rio Grande Valley allows. UT Rio Grande Valley has shot at a 39.2% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 37.0% shooting opponents of SE Louisiana have averaged.

The Lions and Vaqueros face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalencia Pierre is averaging 7.4 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Lions.

Hackerott is averaging 13.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Vaqueros.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 65.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points per game.

Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.