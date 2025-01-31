Hackerott and UT Rio Grande Valley host Texas A&M-CC

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-10, 3-7 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (10-12, 5-6 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-10, 3-7 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (10-12, 5-6 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Texas A&M-CC after Kade Hackerott scored 22 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 73-66 loss to the Northwestern State Demons.

The Vaqueros are 7-4 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks third in the Southland with 14.1 assists per game led by Hackerott averaging 2.8.

The Islanders are 3-7 in Southland play. Texas A&M-CC ranks third in the Southland with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Monae’ Duffy averaging 2.7.

UT Rio Grande Valley’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Texas A&M-CC allows. Texas A&M-CC has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 41.0% shooting opponents of UT Rio Grande Valley have averaged.

The Vaqueros and Islanders meet Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hackerott is averaging 12.8 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Charlotte O’Keefe is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Mireia Aguado is averaging 11.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Islanders. Paige Allen is averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 37.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 4-6, averaging 56.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Islanders: 4-6, averaging 59.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.