Gyasi Powell scores 20 and Lipscomb wins 86-67 against West Georgia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gyasi Powell had 20 points in Lipscomb’s 86-67 win over West Georgia on Saturday night.

Powell shot 7 for 12, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Bisons (11-6, 3-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Joe Anderson scored 17 points, going 6 of 10 (3 for 4 from 3-point range). Jacob Ognacevic had 15 points and shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 11 from the line.

The Wolves (3-14, 1-3) were led in scoring by Shelton Williams-Dryden, who finished with 19 points and eight rebounds. West Georgia also got 10 points and four assists from Malcolm Noel.

