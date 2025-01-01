Gwynn leads Georgia Southern against UL Monroe after 20-point outing

Georgia Southern Eagles (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

Georgia Southern Eagles (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern takes on UL Monroe after Nicole Gwynn scored 20 points in Georgia Southern’s 68-57 loss to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Warhawks are 2-2 in home games. UL Monroe allows 67.7 points and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The Eagles are 0-1 in conference play. Georgia Southern ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Indya Green averaging 5.8.

UL Monroe averages 66.3 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 63.9 Georgia Southern allows. Georgia Southern averages 64.7 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 67.7 UL Monroe allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakayla Johnson is averaging 14.3 points and 1.9 steals for the Warhawks.

Gwynn is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 61.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 62.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

