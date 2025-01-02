Gwynn and Georgia Southern host UL Monroe

Georgia Southern Eagles (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

Georgia Southern Eagles (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits UL Monroe after Nicole Gwynn scored 20 points in Georgia Southern’s 68-57 loss to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Warhawks are 2-2 on their home court. UL Monroe ranks sixth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 35.9 rebounds. Sakyia White paces the Warhawks with 7.5 boards.

The Eagles are 0-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern is fifth in the Sun Belt with 36.0 rebounds per game led by Leah Johnson averaging 7.8.

UL Monroe is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 41.3% Georgia Southern allows to opponents. Georgia Southern averages 64.7 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 67.7 UL Monroe allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakayla Johnson is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Warhawks.

Gwynn is averaging 11.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 61.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 62.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.