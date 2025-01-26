Gwath scores 15, San Diego State knocks off Nevada 69-50

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Magoon Gwath scored 15 points as San Diego State beat Nevada 69-50 on Saturday night. Gwath…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Magoon Gwath scored 15 points as San Diego State beat Nevada 69-50 on Saturday night.

Gwath added 13 rebounds for the Aztecs (13-5, 6-3 Mountain West Conference). Taj DeGourville went 4 of 6 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 14 points. Miles Byrd shot 3 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Justin McBride led the way for the Wolf Pack (11-9, 3-6) with 13 points. Kobe Sanders added 12 points and eight rebounds for Nevada. Xavier Dusell had 11 points.

San Diego State took the lead with 8:18 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 28-21 at halftime, with Gwath racking up seven points. San Diego State extended its lead to 47-28 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. DeGourville scored a team-high nine points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

