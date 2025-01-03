Guyer leads Green Bay against Wright State after 22-point showing

Wright State Raiders (2-13, 0-5 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (10-5, 3-1 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Wright State Raiders (2-13, 0-5 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (10-5, 3-1 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay hosts Wright State after Jenna Guyer scored 22 points in Green Bay’s 78-59 win over the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Phoenix are 5-2 in home games. Green Bay scores 66.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Raiders have gone 0-5 against Horizon opponents. Wright State gives up 74.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.5 points per game.

Green Bay is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State averages 64.1 points per game, 2.6 more than the 61.5 Green Bay gives up to opponents.

The Phoenix and Raiders meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natalie McNeal is scoring 13.3 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Phoenix.

Rylee Sagester averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 6.5 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 68.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Raiders: 1-9, averaging 63.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.