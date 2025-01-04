Guyer and Green Bay host Wright State

Wright State Raiders (2-13, 0-5 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (10-5, 3-1 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Wright State Raiders (2-13, 0-5 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (10-5, 3-1 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay hosts Wright State after Jenna Guyer scored 22 points in Green Bay’s 78-59 win over the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Phoenix have gone 5-2 at home. Green Bay is eighth in the Horizon in rebounding with 29.6 rebounds. Jasmine Kondrakiewicz paces the Phoenix with 7.1 boards.

The Raiders are 0-5 in Horizon play. Wright State allows 74.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.5 points per game.

Green Bay’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Wright State allows. Wright State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Green Bay gives up.

The Phoenix and Raiders square off Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natalie McNeal is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Phoenix.

Amaya Staton is shooting 50.4% and averaging 10.1 points for the Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 68.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Raiders: 1-9, averaging 63.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.