Guinyard leads UT Martin against Little Rock after 28-point performance

Little Rock Trojans (7-5, 1-0 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (5-8, 1-1 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Little Rock Trojans (7-5, 1-0 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (5-8, 1-1 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin takes on Little Rock after Tarence Guinyard scored 28 points in UT Martin’s 77-46 win against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Skyhawks have gone 3-0 at home. UT Martin averages 78.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Trojans have gone 1-0 against OVC opponents. Little Rock ranks third in the OVC allowing 68.7 points while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

UT Martin averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Little Rock allows. Little Rock has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of UT Martin have averaged.

The Skyhawks and Trojans meet Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Afan Trnka is averaging 9.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Skyhawks.

Mwani Wilkinson is averaging 15.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 76.9 points, 40.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.