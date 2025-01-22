Guillory and McNeese host Texas A&M-CC

McNeese Cowgirls (7-11, 2-5 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (10-8, 2-5 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

McNeese Cowgirls (7-11, 2-5 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (10-8, 2-5 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese visits Texas A&M-CC after Paris Guillory scored 22 points in McNeese’s 68-52 loss to the Lamar Cardinals.

The Islanders have gone 4-4 at home. Texas A&M-CC ranks fifth in the Southland with 13.8 assists per game led by Mireia Aguado averaging 3.6.

The Cowgirls are 2-5 against Southland opponents.

Texas A&M-CC makes 42.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than McNeese has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). McNeese has shot at a 38.1% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 34.0% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

The Islanders and Cowgirls meet Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Allen is averaging 10.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Islanders. Annukka Willstedt is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tyrielle Williams is averaging 6.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Cowgirls. Guillory is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-5, averaging 63.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Cowgirls: 3-7, averaging 54.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.