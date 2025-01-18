Gueye leads Florida A&M against UAPB after 20-point outing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-12, 0-4 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (5-10, 2-2 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-12, 0-4 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (5-10, 2-2 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M plays UAPB after Sabou Gueye scored 20 points in Florida A&M’s 88-60 win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Rattlers are 4-2 on their home court. Florida A&M ranks sixth in the SWAC with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Sydney Hendrix averaging 4.7.

The Golden Lions are 0-4 against SWAC opponents. UAPB ranks ninth in the SWAC shooting 23.6% from 3-point range.

Florida A&M’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UAPB allows. UAPB averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Florida A&M gives up.

The Rattlers and Golden Lions face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne McEvans is averaging 14.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Rattlers.

Jailah Pelly is averaging 7.8 points for the Golden Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 13.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Golden Lions: 1-9, averaging 51.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 33.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

