Grimes leads Tennessee Tech against Tennessee State after 21-point game

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (12-5, 6-2 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (5-14, 1-8 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech visits Tennessee State after Reghan Grimes scored 21 points in Tennessee Tech’s 70-49 win against the Little Rock Trojans.

The Tigers have gone 4-4 at home. Tennessee State is eighth in the OVC with 28.1 points per game in the paint led by XaiOnna Whitfield averaging 6.0.

The Golden Eagles are 6-2 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Tennessee State averages 63.7 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 62.4 Tennessee Tech allows. Tennessee Tech has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Tennessee State have averaged.

The Tigers and Golden Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saniah Parker is averaging 10.9 points and two steals for the Tigers. Somah Kamara is averaging 15.1 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Grimes is scoring 13.1 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Golden Eagles. Keeley Carter is averaging 13.2 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 53.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 59.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

