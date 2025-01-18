Griffin puts up 23 as Idaho State takes down Montana 86-61

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Isaiah Griffin had 23 points in Idaho State’s 86-61 victory over Montana on Saturday night. Griffin…

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Isaiah Griffin had 23 points in Idaho State’s 86-61 victory over Montana on Saturday night.

Griffin shot 10 for 17, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Bengals (8-8, 3-2 Big Sky Conference). Jake O’Neil added 19 points while going 9 of 12 from the field while he also had 12 rebounds. Connor Hollenbeck had 15 points and shot 6 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Malik Moore led the way for the Grizzlies (11-8, 4-2) with 12 points. Jensen Bradtke added 10 points for Montana. Money Williams had eight points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.