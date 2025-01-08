Gregory leads Middle Tennessee against Kennesaw State after 26-point game

Middle Tennessee Raiders (10-5, 2-0 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (5-7, 0-1 CUSA) Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Middle Tennessee Raiders (10-5, 2-0 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (5-7, 0-1 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee plays Kennesaw State after Jalynn Gregory scored 26 points in Middle Tennessee’s 69-41 victory over the Liberty Lady Flames.

The Owls are 3-2 in home games. Kennesaw State is sixth in the CUSA with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Prencis Harden averaging 2.8.

The Raiders are 2-0 in CUSA play. Middle Tennessee is 10-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

Kennesaw State averages 62.5 points, 5.9 more per game than the 56.6 Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Kennesaw State gives up.

The Owls and Raiders meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden is averaging 16.6 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Owls.

Courtney Blakely is averaging 10.2 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.