Gregg leads No. 18 Gonzaga against Washington State after 23-point game

Washington State Cougars (13-4, 3-1 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-4, 4-0 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -17.5; over/under is 165

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Gonzaga plays Washington State after Ben Gregg scored 23 points in Gonzaga’s 93-80 victory against the San Diego Toreros.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-0 in home games. Gonzaga ranks seventh in college basketball with 18.9 assists per game. Ryan Nembhard leads the Bulldogs averaging 9.6.

The Cougars have gone 3-1 against WCC opponents. Washington State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Gonzaga averages 87.8 points, 12.6 more per game than the 75.2 Washington State allows. Washington State has shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Cougars square off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Hickman averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc.

Dane Erikstrup averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 85.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

