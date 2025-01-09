Green scores 21 off the bench, Louisiana Tech beats Florida International 81-64

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Al Green led Louisiana Tech past Florida International on Thursday night with 21 points off of…

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Al Green led Louisiana Tech past Florida International on Thursday night with 21 points off of the bench in an 81-64 win.

Green shot 7 for 9 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (12-4, 1-2 Conference USA). Kaden Cooper scored 19 points while finishing 9 of 11 from the floor and added eight rebounds. Daniel Batcho shot 7 of 8 from the field and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Jayden Brewer and Jonathan Aybar each scored 15 ponts for the Panthers (7-9, 1-2). Travis Gray had 11 points.

Louisiana Tech led 50-27 at halftime, with Green racking up 18 points. Batcho led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

