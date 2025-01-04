Green leads No. 19 Alabama against Missouri after 27-point showing

Missouri Tigers (11-5, 0-1 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (14-1, 1-0 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Missouri Tigers (11-5, 0-1 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (14-1, 1-0 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Alabama takes on Missouri after Zaay Green scored 27 points in Alabama’s 79-69 win against the Florida Gators.

The Crimson Tide have gone 8-0 in home games. Alabama ranks sixth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 57.0 points while holding opponents to 35.2% shooting.

The Tigers are 0-1 in conference matchups. Missouri has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Alabama averages 84.1 points, 24.6 more per game than the 59.5 Missouri allows. Missouri scores 15.4 more points per game (72.4) than Alabama gives up to opponents (57.0).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is shooting 53.8% and averaging 16.3 points for the Crimson Tide.

Grace Slaughter is averaging 14.6 points for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 81.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.