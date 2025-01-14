Green leads Georgia Southern against Texas State after 20-point game

Texas State Bobcats (8-7, 2-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (8-9, 1-4 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 6 p.m.…

Texas State Bobcats (8-7, 2-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (8-9, 1-4 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern hosts Texas State after Indya Green scored 20 points in Georgia Southern’s 85-68 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Eagles have gone 3-2 at home.

The Bobcats are 2-3 in Sun Belt play. Texas State is ninth in the Sun Belt with 12.1 assists per game led by Takeira Ramey averaging 2.2.

Georgia Southern is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 40.6% Texas State allows to opponents. Texas State’s 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Georgia Southern has allowed to its opponents (41.5%).

The Eagles and Bobcats face off Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKenna Eddings is shooting 26.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 8.5 points.

Jaylin Foster is averaging 9.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 63.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.