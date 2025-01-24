Green, Georgia Southern Eagles take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers

Georgia Southern Eagles (9-11, 2-6 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-8, 6-2 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Georgia Southern Eagles (9-11, 2-6 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-8, 6-2 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State faces Georgia Southern in a matchup of Sun Belt teams.

The Mountaineers are 6-2 on their home court. Appalachian State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 2-6 against conference opponents. Georgia Southern ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Indya Green averaging 5.4.

Appalachian State’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Appalachian State gives up.

The Mountaineers and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zada Porter is shooting 48.9% and averaging 10.7 points for the Mountaineers. Elena Pericic is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Nicole Gwynn is shooting 34.1% and averaging 12.3 points for the Eagles. Green is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.