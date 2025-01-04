Green Bay visits Northern Kentucky following Robinson’s 26-point performance

Green Bay Phoenix (2-14, 0-5 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 1…

Green Bay Phoenix (2-14, 0-5 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -13; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky hosts Green Bay after Trey Robinson scored 26 points in Northern Kentucky’s 69-68 overtime win over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Norse have gone 7-2 at home. Northern Kentucky ranks eighth in the Horizon League with 28.7 points per game in the paint led by Robinson averaging 6.4.

The Phoenix are 0-5 in Horizon League play. Green Bay is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Northern Kentucky’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Green Bay allows. Green Bay has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Northern Kentucky have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is averaging 16 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Norse.

Marcus Hall averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 65.4 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.