Green Bay visits Milwaukee on 8-game road slide

Green Bay Phoenix (2-15, 0-6 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (11-6, 4-2 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Green Bay Phoenix (2-15, 0-6 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (11-6, 4-2 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay will aim to end its eight-game road slide when the Phoenix take on Milwaukee.

The Panthers have gone 7-0 at home. Milwaukee leads the Horizon League in rebounding, averaging 38.4 boards. Jamichael Stillwell leads the Panthers with 11.8 rebounds.

The Phoenix are 0-6 against Horizon League opponents. Green Bay has a 2-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Milwaukee averages 78.7 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 81.0 Green Bay gives up. Green Bay averages 69.5 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 71.4 Milwaukee gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Themus Fulks is shooting 51.1% and averaging 15.4 points for the Panthers.

Preston Ruedinger is averaging 7.6 points and 1.9 steals for the Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 38.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 64.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.