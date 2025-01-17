Green Bay hosts Smith and Oakland

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-10, 5-3 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (14-5, 7-1 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-10, 5-3 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (14-5, 7-1 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland takes on Green Bay after Macy Smith scored 25 points in Oakland’s 75-72 victory over the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Phoenix have gone 7-2 at home. Green Bay leads the Horizon with 17.3 assists per game led by Bailey Butler averaging 5.1.

The Golden Grizzlies are 5-3 in conference games. Oakland gives up 73.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.1 points per game.

Green Bay is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 41.7% Oakland allows to opponents. Oakland averages 63.0 points per game, 4.1 more than the 58.9 Green Bay gives up to opponents.

The Phoenix and Golden Grizzlies face off Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cassie Schiltz averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc.

Maddy Skorupski is averaging 17.3 points, 3.1 assists and three steals for the Golden Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

