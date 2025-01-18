Green Bay hosts Oakland following Smith’s 25-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-10, 5-3 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (14-5, 7-1 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-10, 5-3 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (14-5, 7-1 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits Green Bay after Macy Smith scored 25 points in Oakland’s 75-72 win against the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Phoenix are 7-2 on their home court. Green Bay is third in the Horizon scoring 67.0 points while shooting 42.5% from the field.

The Golden Grizzlies are 5-3 in Horizon play. Oakland has a 3-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Green Bay’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Oakland allows. Oakland has shot at a 41.1% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of Green Bay have averaged.

The Phoenix and Golden Grizzlies square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Butler is averaging 4.8 points and 5.1 assists for the Phoenix.

Maddy Skorupski is averaging 17.3 points, 3.1 assists and three steals for the Golden Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

