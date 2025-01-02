Green Bay hosts Northern Kentucky after Morgan’s 23-point outing

Northern Kentucky Norse (3-11, 0-3 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (9-5, 2-1 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Northern Kentucky Norse (3-11, 0-3 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (9-5, 2-1 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky plays Green Bay after Kamora Morgan scored 23 points in Northern Kentucky’s 86-85 loss to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Phoenix have gone 4-2 in home games. Green Bay ranks fourth in the Horizon in team defense, giving up 61.7 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Norse are 0-3 against Horizon opponents. Northern Kentucky ranks seventh in the Horizon allowing 71.2 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

Green Bay’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Green Bay gives up.

The Phoenix and Norse square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Butler is averaging 4.7 points and 4.4 assists for the Phoenix.

Jaci Jones averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, scoring 5.2 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Norse: 1-9, averaging 64.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.