Green Bay faces Youngstown State in conference showdown

Youngstown State Penguins (11-8, 6-3 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-17, 0-8 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -7.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State takes on Green Bay in Horizon League action Sunday.

The Phoenix have gone 1-7 in home games. Green Bay is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Penguins have gone 6-3 against Horizon League opponents. Youngstown State is eighth in the Horizon League with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Gabe Dynes averaging 2.3.

Green Bay scores 68.8 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 70.3 Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Green Bay allows.

The Phoenix and Penguins match up Sunday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hall is averaging 13.3 points for the Phoenix.

EJ Farmer is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Penguins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 63.0 points, 25.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Penguins: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

