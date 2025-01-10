Green Bay faces Robert Morris on 5-game win streak

Green Bay Phoenix (12-5, 5-1 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (5-10, 1-5 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Green Bay Phoenix (12-5, 5-1 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (5-10, 1-5 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay aims to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Phoenix take on Robert Morris.

The Colonials are 4-4 on their home court.

The Phoenix are 5-1 against Horizon opponents. Green Bay averages 66.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

Robert Morris is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 40.7% Green Bay allows to opponents. Green Bay averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Robert Morris allows.

The Colonials and Phoenix square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Murray is averaging 5.9 points for the Colonials.

Natalie McNeal is averaging 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 3-7, averaging 57.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Phoenix: 8-2, averaging 68.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

