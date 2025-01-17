Green Bay faces Robert Morris on 5-game home skid

Robert Morris Colonials (11-7, 3-4 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-16, 0-7 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Friday, 7…

Robert Morris Colonials (11-7, 3-4 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-16, 0-7 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -5.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay plays Robert Morris looking to stop its five-game home skid.

The Phoenix are 1-6 on their home court. Green Bay ranks ninth in the Horizon League with 26.8 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Roy averaging 5.2.

The Colonials are 3-4 in conference matchups. Robert Morris is 5-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

Green Bay averages 68.9 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than the 72.3 Robert Morris gives up. Robert Morris’ 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than Green Bay has given up to its opponents (47.1%).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hall is averaging 13.1 points for the Phoenix.

Kam Woods is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Colonials.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 63.8 points, 26.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Colonials: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.