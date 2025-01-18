Green Bay faces conference rival Youngstown State

Youngstown State Penguins (11-8, 6-3 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-17, 0-8 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Sunday, 1…

Youngstown State Penguins (11-8, 6-3 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-17, 0-8 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nico Galette and Youngstown State take on Anthony Roy and Green Bay in Horizon League play.

The Phoenix have gone 1-7 at home. Green Bay is 2-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Penguins have gone 6-3 against Horizon League opponents. Youngstown State scores 73.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

Green Bay averages 68.8 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 70.3 Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Green Bay gives up.

The Phoenix and Penguins match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hall is averaging 13.3 points for the Phoenix.

Galette is averaging 11.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Penguins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 63.0 points, 25.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Penguins: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

