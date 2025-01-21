Green and Rhode Island host VCU

VCU Rams (14-4, 4-1 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (14-4, 3-3 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

VCU Rams (14-4, 4-1 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (14-4, 3-3 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -6.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island faces VCU after David Green scored 22 points in Rhode Island’s 92-90 victory against the Davidson Wildcats.

The Rhode Island Rams have gone 10-1 at home. Rhode Island is the best team in the A-10 with 14.9 fast break points.

The VCU Rams are 4-1 against A-10 opponents. VCU is fourth in the A-10 with 35.7 rebounds per game led by Jack Clark averaging 7.1.

Rhode Island averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.7 per game VCU allows. VCU scores 5.7 more points per game (77.6) than Rhode Island allows to opponents (71.9).

The Rhode Island Rams and VCU Rams meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Thomas is averaging 19 points, 6.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Rhode Island Rams.

Joseph Bamisile is scoring 16.3 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the VCU Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rhode Island Rams: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

VCU Rams: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

