Green and No. 19 Alabama host Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores (16-4, 3-3 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (17-3, 4-2 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Vanderbilt Commodores (16-4, 3-3 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (17-3, 4-2 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Alabama takes on Vanderbilt after Zaay Green scored 21 points in Alabama’s 94-62 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Crimson Tide have gone 9-1 at home. Alabama is seventh in the SEC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Essence Cody averaging 4.6.

The Commodores have gone 3-3 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt is seventh in college basketball scoring 86.8 points per game while shooting 46.4%.

Alabama makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Vanderbilt has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Vanderbilt scores 26.6 more points per game (86.8) than Alabama allows to opponents (60.2).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Nye is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, while averaging 14.3 points. Green is shooting 46.2% and averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

Iyana Moore averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Khamil Pierre is shooting 53.6% and averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Commodores: 7-3, averaging 87.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 11.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

