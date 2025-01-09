Green and No. 18 Alabama host No. 5 Texas

Alabama Crimson Tide (15-1, 2-0 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (15-1, 2-0 SEC) Austin, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama Crimson Tide (15-1, 2-0 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (15-1, 2-0 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Alabama takes on No. 5 Texas after Zaay Green scored 23 points in Alabama’s 68-49 victory against the Missouri Tigers.

The Longhorns are 8-0 in home games. Texas ranks fourth in the SEC with 17.7 assists per game led by Rori Harmon averaging 6.3.

The Crimson Tide have gone 2-0 against SEC opponents. Alabama averages 83.1 points and has outscored opponents by 26.6 points per game.

Texas scores 90.8 points, 34.3 more per game than the 56.5 Alabama gives up. Alabama averages 27.2 more points per game (83.1) than Texas gives up (55.9).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Booker is averaging 14.9 points, six rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Longhorns.

Green is scoring 16.8 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Crimson Tide.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 88.1 points, 38.5 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 11.9 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.