Green and Georgia Southern host Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers (7-10, 1-5 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (9-9, 2-4 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Georgia State Panthers (7-10, 1-5 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (9-9, 2-4 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern plays Georgia State after Indya Green scored 22 points in Georgia Southern’s 69-62 victory against the Texas State Bobcats.

The Eagles are 4-2 in home games. Georgia Southern is eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 66.7 points while shooting 39.9% from the field.

The Panthers are 1-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State gives up 68.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

Georgia Southern is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 38.6% Georgia State allows to opponents. Georgia State’s 38.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Georgia Southern has given up to its opponents (41.4%).

The Eagles and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is averaging 12.2 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Eagles.

Mya Williams is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 8.7 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.