Green and Georgia Southern host Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers (7-10, 1-5 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (9-9, 2-4 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Georgia State Panthers (7-10, 1-5 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (9-9, 2-4 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern hosts Georgia State after Indya Green scored 22 points in Georgia Southern’s 69-62 victory over the Texas State Bobcats.

The Eagles have gone 4-2 in home games. Georgia Southern is eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 66.7 points while shooting 39.9% from the field.

The Panthers have gone 1-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State is 3-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Georgia Southern’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Georgia State gives up. Georgia State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Georgia Southern gives up.

The Eagles and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKenna Eddings is averaging 8.4 points for the Eagles.

Crystal Henderson is averaging 9.7 points, 4.1 assists and 2.7 steals for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.