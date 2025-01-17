Grayson, Southern Miss Eagles host the South Alabama Jaguars

South Alabama Jaguars (4-13, 0-6 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Eagles (5-12, 1-5 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

South Alabama Jaguars (4-13, 0-6 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Eagles (5-12, 1-5 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama faces Southern Miss in Sun Belt action Saturday.

The Eagles have gone 4-3 in home games. Southern Miss ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 31.1 points per game in the paint led by Je’Mya Evans averaging 8.0.

The Jaguars are 0-6 in conference games. South Alabama is 2-10 against opponents over .500.

Southern Miss averages 65.4 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 73.1 South Alabama gives up. South Alabama’s 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points lower than Southern Miss has allowed to its opponents (45.2%).

The Eagles and Jaguars square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melyia Grayson is averaging 14.5 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Eagles.

Amyria Walker is shooting 37.6% and averaging 11.6 points for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 61.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.