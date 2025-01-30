Grayson leads Southern Miss against Texas State after 20-point game

Texas State Bobcats (9-10, 3-6 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Eagles (7-13, 3-6 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Texas State Bobcats (9-10, 3-6 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Eagles (7-13, 3-6 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss plays Texas State after Melyia Grayson scored 20 points in Southern Miss’ 54-48 win against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Eagles are 5-3 on their home court. Southern Miss is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.0 turnovers per game.

The Bobcats are 3-6 in Sun Belt play. Texas State has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Southern Miss’ average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Texas State allows. Texas State averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Southern Miss allows.

The Eagles and Bobcats face off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trinity Rowe is averaging 7.2 points for the Eagles. Grayson is averaging 14.6 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the past 10 games.

Jaylin Foster is averaging 10.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bobcats. Destiny Terrell is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 60.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 59.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.