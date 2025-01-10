Grayson leads Southern Miss against Louisiana after 32-point showing

Southern Miss Eagles (5-10, 1-3 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (8-6, 3-1 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Southern Miss Eagles (5-10, 1-3 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (8-6, 3-1 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss plays Louisiana after Melyia Grayson scored 32 points in Southern Miss’ 84-75 loss to the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 6-2 at home. Louisiana leads the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 57.9 points while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

The Eagles have gone 1-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss ranks fourth in the Sun Belt shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

Louisiana is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Southern Miss allows to opponents. Southern Miss averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Louisiana gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erica Lafayette is shooting 40.1% and averaging 14.2 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Grayson is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 60.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 27.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.