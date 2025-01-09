Grayson and the Southern Miss Eagles visit conference foe UL Monroe

Southern Miss Eagles (5-9, 1-2 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (5-9, 1-2 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 4 p.m.…

Southern Miss Eagles (5-9, 1-2 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (5-9, 1-2 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss faces UL Monroe in Sun Belt action Thursday.

The Warhawks have gone 3-3 at home. UL Monroe is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 1-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss is seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 31.6 points per game in the paint led by Je’Mya Evans averaging 8.0.

UL Monroe’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UL Monroe gives up.

The Warhawks and Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakayla Johnson is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Warhawks.

Melyia Grayson is averaging 13.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 63.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 26.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.