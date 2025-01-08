Grayson and the Southern Miss Eagles take on conference foe UL Monroe

Southern Miss Eagles (5-9, 1-2 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (5-9, 1-2 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

Southern Miss Eagles (5-9, 1-2 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (5-9, 1-2 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Melyia Grayson and Southern Miss visit Jakayla Johnson and UL Monroe in Sun Belt action.

The Warhawks are 3-3 in home games. UL Monroe is third in the Sun Belt with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Sakyia White averaging 4.9.

The Eagles are 1-2 in Sun Belt play. Southern Miss is 3-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.9 turnovers per game.

UL Monroe averages 67.6 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 73.2 Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss averages 65.3 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 67.9 UL Monroe gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: White is averaging 8.1 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Warhawks.

Trinity Rowe averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 63.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 26.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

