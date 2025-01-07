Graves leads Charlotte against Florida Atlantic after 23-point game

Florida Atlantic Owls (8-7, 1-1 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (7-8, 0-2 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Atlantic Owls (8-7, 1-1 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (7-8, 0-2 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Florida Atlantic after Nik Graves scored 23 points in Charlotte’s 68-55 loss to the Rice Owls.

The 49ers have gone 5-3 in home games. Charlotte gives up 74.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Owls are 1-1 against AAC opponents. Florida Atlantic leads the AAC with 17.3 assists. Leland Walker paces the Owls with 4.7.

Charlotte is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Florida Atlantic allows to opponents. Florida Atlantic has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 46.3% shooting opponents of Charlotte have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Graves is averaging 17.5 points and 3.1 assists for the 49ers.

Kaleb Glenn is shooting 54.4% and averaging 12.7 points for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

