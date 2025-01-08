Graves leads Charlotte against Florida Atlantic after 23-point game

Florida Atlantic Owls (8-7, 1-1 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (7-8, 0-2 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Florida Atlantic Owls (8-7, 1-1 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (7-8, 0-2 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -6; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte takes on Florida Atlantic after Nik Graves scored 23 points in Charlotte’s 68-55 loss to the Rice Owls.

The 49ers have gone 5-3 in home games. Charlotte has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Owls are 1-1 in conference games. Florida Atlantic is 4-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Charlotte is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Florida Atlantic allows to opponents. Florida Atlantic scores 8.8 more points per game (82.8) than Charlotte gives up (74.0).

The 49ers and Owls meet Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Graves is scoring 17.5 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the 49ers.

Kaleb Glenn is averaging 12.7 points for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.