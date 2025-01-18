Grant-Foster scores 17 in Grand Canyon’s 88-64 win against Tarleton State

PHOENIX (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster’s 17 points helped Grand Canyon defeat Tarleton State 88-64 on Saturday night. Grant-Foster had five…

PHOENIX (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster’s 17 points helped Grand Canyon defeat Tarleton State 88-64 on Saturday night.

Grant-Foster had five rebounds for the Antelopes (13-5, 3-1 Western Athletic Conference). JaKobe Coles scored 16 points while shooting 3 of 8 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line. Collin Moore had 12 points and shot 4 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

The Texans (8-12, 3-2) were led by Dantwan Grimes, who posted 13 points and four steals. Izzy Miles added 12 points for Tarleton State. Bubu Benjamin had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

