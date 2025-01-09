Grant-Foster leads Grand Canyon against Utah Valley after 23-point game

Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-4, 1-0 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (9-6, 1-0 WAC) Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-4, 1-0 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (9-6, 1-0 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -4; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon visits Utah Valley after Tyon Grant-Foster scored 23 points in Grand Canyon’s 82-71 victory over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Wolverines are 5-0 in home games. Utah Valley is seventh in the WAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jackson Holcombe averaging 1.7.

The Antelopes have gone 1-0 against WAC opponents. Grand Canyon ranks sixth in the WAC shooting 31.8% from 3-point range.

Utah Valley’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Utah Valley allows.

The Wolverines and Antelopes face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominick Nelson is shooting 46.6% and averaging 13.8 points for the Wolverines.

JaKobe Coles is averaging 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Antelopes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.