Granger leads Coastal Carolina against Louisiana after 20-point performance

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (3-10, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (3-10, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina hosts Louisiana after Colin Granger scored 20 points in Coastal Carolina’s 75-53 victory against the Warner Royals.

The Chanticleers have gone 4-1 in home games. Coastal Carolina is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 1-0 in conference matchups. Louisiana has a 2-7 record against opponents above .500.

Coastal Carolina is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 47.2% Louisiana allows to opponents. Louisiana averages 65.6 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 68.1 Coastal Carolina allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasheed Jones is averaging 13.5 points for the Chanticleers.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is averaging 11.2 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.