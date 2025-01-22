Grand Canyon visits Southern Utah on 3-game road skid

Grand Canyon Antelopes (13-5, 3-1 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-9, 1-3 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (13-5, 3-1 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-9, 1-3 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon travels to Southern Utah looking to stop its three-game road skid.

The Thunderbirds are 7-2 on their home court. Southern Utah is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Antelopes are 3-1 in conference matchups. Grand Canyon ranks fourth in the WAC shooting 32.9% from 3-point range.

Southern Utah’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon scores 6.4 more points per game (79.8) than Southern Utah gives up (73.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Simpson is scoring 16.2 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Thunderbirds. Dominique Ford is averaging 14.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the last 10 games.

Rayshon Harrison averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 12.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

