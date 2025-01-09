Grand Canyon hosts Utah Valley after Durazo-Frescas’ 21-point game

Utah Valley Wolverines (9-4, 1-0 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (14-2, 1-0 WAC) Phoenix; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Utah Valley Wolverines (9-4, 1-0 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (14-2, 1-0 WAC)

Phoenix; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon takes on Utah Valley after Alyssa Durazo-Frescas scored 21 points in Grand Canyon’s 75-57 win against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Antelopes have gone 11-0 at home. Grand Canyon ranks sixth in the WAC in rebounding averaging 31.6 rebounds. Laura Erikstrup paces the Antelopes with 6.8 boards.

The Wolverines have gone 1-0 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley is third in the WAC allowing 57.5 points while holding opponents to 37.3% shooting.

Grand Canyon makes 49.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.9 percentage points higher than Utah Valley has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). Utah Valley averages 6.1 more points per game (64.1) than Grand Canyon allows to opponents (58.0).

The Antelopes and Wolverines match up Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trinity San Antonio is averaging 14 points, 5.9 assists and three steals for the Antelopes.

Amanda Barcello averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 84.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 13.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 53.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 59.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 12.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

