Grand Canyon faces Tarleton State, aims for 10th straight home win

Tarleton State Texans (8-11, 3-1 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (12-5, 2-1 WAC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -15; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts Tarleton State trying to extend its nine-game home winning streak.

The Antelopes have gone 10-1 at home. Grand Canyon is second in the WAC in rebounding with 35.6 rebounds. Duke Brennan leads the Antelopes with 9.0 boards.

The Texans are 3-1 in conference games. Tarleton State is ninth in the WAC with 27.8 rebounds per game led by Chris Mpaka averaging 5.8.

Grand Canyon’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State averages 65.4 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 69.0 Grand Canyon allows to opponents.

The Antelopes and Texans meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 13.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Antelopes.

Bubu Benjamin is averaging 15.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Texans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 79.5 points, 38.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 11.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Texans: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 11.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

